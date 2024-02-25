Carabao Cup Final Betting Offer: Chelsea vs Liverpool bet365 Bonus Code – Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets

Ahead of the first cup final of the season, the Carabao Cup between Chelsea and Liverpool on February 25th at Wembley Stadium, bet365 is offering all new customers signing up for the first time the chance to claim a generous welcome offer consisting of a whopping £30 in free bets awarded to players who stake a £10 qualifying bet. This is among the best and most rewarding betting offers in the UK football gambling industry. Make sure to read on to learn more about this offer and how you can claim it for yourself ahead of the big game!

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

How To Claim bet365 Welcome Bonus

To claim your bet365 welcome bonus ahead of the League Cup final, we have provided a step-by-step guide below to make the process quick and easy.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit Place a first bet of £10 on the EFL Cup Final Wait for it to settle Receive your £30 in free bets added to your account.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Match Preview

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle it out at Wembley Stadium on February 25th to see who will win this season’s Carabao Cup! The cup final is set to kick off at 15:00.

Chelsea comes into this game full of confidence after going unbeaten in their previous three games, picking up two wins against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, and a draw against Manchester City. The Blues are looking for revenge against Liverpool after they lost out to the Reds in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals in 2022. Will Mauricio Pochettino claim his first piece of silverware as Chelsea Boss?

Their opposition on the day will be none other than nine-time League Cup winners, Liverpool. Liverpool themselves are on a good run of form, picking up three straight wins against the likes of Burnley, Brentford, and Luton Town. In this period, the Reds have scored a whopping 11 goals! Jurgen Klopp will no doubt want to end his last season with Liverpool with a victory in the League Cup, and perhaps, more!

Who will come out on top in this true clash of giants? The stage is set!

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Odds

These betting odds have been provided by bet365 and are subject to change.

Chelsea Win – 9/4

Liverpool Win – 23/20

Luis Diaz To Score Anytime – 5/2

Raheem Sterling To Score Anytime – 10/3

How To Watch Chelsea v Liverpool?

Location – Wembley Stadium, London

Date & Time – Sunday 25th February 2024, 15:00

How To Watch – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

bet365 Bet £10, Get £30 Terms And Conditions

18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org. View Significant and Full Terms and Conditions.