Best Carabao Cup Final Betting Offers – Chelsea Vs Liverpool

The EFL Cup Final is upon us as Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25th, as two sides looking for the boost of winning a trophy. Ahead of the final, we have found the best betting offers available for customers and have included more about these and how to claim them below.

Best Betting Offers UK

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £40 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £20 LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Chelsea Vs Liverpool Betting Offers Reviewed

Fans and neutrals alike, if you are looking for the best EFL Cup Final betting offers to claim for the upcoming event, we have covered everything that you need to know right here. Below, find out more about each offer available, how to claim them, and how our team of experts rank the offers out of 5.

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

The first offer ranked 4.9/5 by our experts and sitting at the top of the list of the best is the fantastic bet365 welcome bonus. Using the bet365 bonus code, new customers can claim £30 in free bets to use at the site, all for placing a first bet of £10 when they sign up. It is super simple to claim this offer before the final; just head to the signup page, register your details and make your first deposit of £10 into your account.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Popular and recognised sportsbook bet365 does not offer a loyalty or rewards programme Home to a fantastic live betting service Lots of new and existing customer promotions

T&Cs – Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

BetMGM sportsbook is home to another generous League Cup final betting offer, as first-time customers can receive £40 in free bets when registering. Complete the signup process and log into your account, then, make a minimum qualifying deposit into your account and place your first £10 bet on any sports market. Once your bet settles, receive your £40 in free bets into your account.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Well-established, expanding brand Still considered a reasonably new sportsbook to customers in the UK. Top range of betting options Fast withdrawals

T&Cs – New Cust only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing. 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

On offer at Betfred is an exciting new customer offer to get set up for the League Cup final. Using the Betfred promo code WELCOME40, create your account at the sportsbook and make a first deposit into your account to use on any sports market. Place your first £10 bet to receive £40 in free bets to use to bet again on the final once your wager settles.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Long-standing brand and name in the industry Website appearance could be improved and updated. Great range of payment options User-friendly interface across mobile and web

T&Cs – New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 free spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

If you want £30 in free bets to use to make your predictions ahead of the League Cup final clash between Chelsea and Liverpool, get yourself signed up to BetVictor before Sunday. New customers who register and place a first bet of £10 can receive £30 in free bets when they claim the BetVictor sign-up offer. Head to the sports categories and make your selection to wager £10 on. Allow the bet to settle, and your free bets will automatically be added to your account.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Recognised name in the industry Not currently home to a customer rewards/loyalty scheme. Mobile compatible Great customer support team

T&Cs – 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, bet £20 on Horse Racing, 1/1+ odds in 7 days, no cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on set markets valid 7 days. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply. See below. begambleaware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly.

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Finishing off the top betting offers ahead of the League Cup Final is the LiveScore bet bonus code. New customers can sign up ahead of the clash and receive £20 in free bets for placing a first qualifying £10 wager. To register, follow the link to the signup page and fill in your details. Once complete, place a first bet on any sport and when settled, enjoy your £20 in bonus funds added to your account automatically by the site.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong range of sports betting markets Customer support options could be improved. Offers live betting and live streaming services Excellent promotions and offers run regularly

T&Cs – New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned.

Chelsea Vs Liverpool Match Preview

With the first piece of domestic silverware up for grabs this weekend, it’s an all-Premier League tie between two sides who could gain much momentum from a trophy. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have already beaten three Premier League sides on the road to Wembley, easing past Championship side Leicester City in the third round, then facing Bournemouth, West Ham and Fulham. The most successful side in League Cup history is out to win their 10th trophy in Klopp’s last season at the club. The opponents, Chelsea, are five-time winners of the trophy and will be out for revenge, having lost out to their Merseyside opponents the last time they met in this final in 2022. The Blues have had a slightly longer journey to Wembley, having entered in round 2 and have got past League Two side AFC Wimbledon, Brighton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle, and Middlesbrough.

EFL Cup Final Betting Odds

The following betting odds have been provided by bet365 and are subject to change.

Chelsea Win – 9/4

Liverpool Win – 11/10

Luis Diaz To Score Anytime – 5/2

Raheem Sterling To Score Anytime – 10/3

How To Watch Chelsea v Liverpool?

Location – Wembley Stadium, London

Date & Time – Sunday 25th February 2024, 15:00

How To Watch – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.