Campaigners call for £270m emergency help for renters amid pandemic

Campaigners are urging the government to provide emergency financial help to renters in England who have fallen into arrears as a result of the pandemic.

Housing charities and groups representing landlords and letting agents are calling for £270m worth of loans and grants for tenants struggling to pay rent, to prevent homelessness.

Six organisations, including Shelter, Crisis and Citizens Advice, have joined forces to call for a short-term package of emergency grants and loans to help renters who have lost out on income or been furloughed.

A YouGov survey commissioned by Shelter shows nearly four per cent of renters in England have now fallen behind in their payments.

And despite the evictions ban, which ends in just over three weeks, existing research shows more than 170,000 private tenants have already been threatened with eviction by their landlord or letting agent.

The groups are urging the government to provide ring-fenced grants for renters already in receipt of government benefits, or those who would be eligible but have no recourse to public funds, to be distributed by local councils.

They are also campaigning for government-backed interest free loans for other renters who can afford to pay them back, such as those who have been furloughed or are struggling to currently pay rent but will be able to in the future.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter said: “Our services have been deluged with calls from worried families and workers plunged unexpectedly into debt. When the ban lifts, their ability to clear Covid-arrears will be critical if they are to stay safe in their homes.”

“We simply cannot afford to lurch into another devastating homelessness crisis now that will ruin countless lives and undermine the country’s economic recovery. This one-off opportunity to provide emergency relief to those renters most in need must not be missed.”

Her calls were echoed by others, including the National Residential Landlords Association and campaign group Generation Rent.

Alicia Kennedy, director at the campaign group, said: “Generation Rent hears daily from renters who have lost income due to the pandemic and are terrified of losing their homes. Grants would ensure renters struggling with rent debt will be able to stay safely in their homes this winter, while the country recovers from the economic shock of Covid-19.”