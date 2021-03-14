Calls are growing for Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick to resign, after heavy-handed police tactics broke up a vigil for 33-year-old woman Sarah Everard.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins has said today that Dick must “explain” the “very upsetting” actions of the Met last night at Clapham Common, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for the police commissioner’s resignation.

Four women were arrested last night at the vigil for Everard, while others were seen being forcibly taken away by police.

The scenes sparked fury on social media, with a picture of vigil attendee and Royal Holloway physics student Patsy Stevenson, 28, being arrested widely circulated.

She told the Sunday Times: “I was just standing there at the bandstand and they just tackled me to the ground.

“They pinned me to the ground and I was surrounded by about ten of them, there were officers everywhere. I was scared – they should have been there to protect and serve, but they weren’t. They got me in handcuffs and one of the officers said to me ‘I have got my hand on my baton already’.”

Speaking to Sky News today, Atkins said: “The scenes we’ve seen later on in the day and in the evening are very upsetting.

“I take it very seriously, the home secretary [Priti Patel] takes it very seriously, which is why she has asked the Met Commissioner [Cressida Dick] for a report on what happened last night.

“Any policing of large events is difficult at the best of times, but we’re in the middle of a pandemic with all the rules that flow with that.”

Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Luisa Porritt also called for Dick’s resignation, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Met’s actions at the vigil were “deeply disturbing”.

“Women came together to mourn Sarah Everard – they should have been able to do so peacefully,” he said.

“I share their anger and upset at how this has been handled.”

Assistant police commissioner Helen Ball defended the actions of the police at the vigil in a statement released last night.

“Hundreds of people were packed tightly together, posing a very real risk of easily transmitting Covid-19,” she said.

“Police must act for people’s safety, this is the only responsible thing to do. The pandemic is not over and gatherings of people from right across London and beyond, are still not safe.”

Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was yesterday charged with the kidnap and murder of Everard.

The 33-year-old’s body was found in a builder’s bag in a Kent woodland on Wednesday, after she disappeared one week earlier while walking home in Clapham.