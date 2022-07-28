Businesses to receive boost following restoration of Night Tube services for first time since pandemic

Night Tube services will restart in full from tomorrow night.

London businesses are set to receive a boost after Night Tube services have been restored in full for the first time since the pandemic.

“As visitors and employees return to London, a safer and reliable mode of transport is a crucial service to help raise footfall and aid the economic recovery of our businesses,” said Ros Morgan, Heart of London Business Alliance’s chief executive.

His words were echoed by Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), who said it was important to promote “a safe and accessible night-time” economy for people.

All-night services will return on the Piccadilly line from tomorrow, following the restoration of services on the Victoria, Central, Jubilee and Northern lines since late last year.

This will be the first time all five lines will be operational since March 2020, as strike action taken over the last few months across the Night Tube network was called off last week.

According to London mayor Sadiq Khan, the Night Tube’s return is a sign of London bouncing back.

“Having all Night Tube lines running again will play a vital role in our city’s recovery from the pandemic, boosting the night-time economy and helping people get around the city overnight at weekends,” he said.