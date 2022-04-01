Businesses fear losing staff over lack of hybrid working options

Back to the office? Many will want to still work from home

The pandemic has shifted working patterns towards a hybrid office-home balance, with many employers now worried about losing staff without offering both options.

With almost 20 per cent of firms now expecting workers back in the office full-time, according to a new report by Poly, many are considering options that offer more flexibility.

The report claims that almost 60 per cent of businesses have had a higher staff turnover during the pandemic, and 48 per cent are not prepared for the future of a hybrid environment.

This has led to almost 80 per cent of organisations polled allowing more flexibility, including coming in three days a week, instituting ‘quiet zones’, and even having office redesigns in order to promote a better environment for employees.

“Companies are aware that their hybrid work strategy is key to retaining and attracting talent”, said Paul Clark, EMEA Managing Director at Poly.

Firms must have a system “that puts employees first, or risk losing them to competitors”, and the fact so many are redesigning their working spaces “suggests we are about to witness a seismic shift in the role of the office.”