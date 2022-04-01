Businesses fear losing staff over lack of hybrid working options

By:

Back to the office? Many will want to still work from home

The pandemic has shifted working patterns towards a hybrid office-home balance, with many employers now worried about losing staff without offering both options.

With almost 20 per cent of firms now expecting workers back in the office full-time, according to a new report by Poly, many are considering options that offer more flexibility. 

The report claims that almost 60 per cent of businesses have had a higher staff turnover during the pandemic, and 48 per cent are not prepared for the future of a hybrid environment. 

This has led to almost 80 per cent of organisations polled allowing more flexibility, including coming in three days a week, instituting ‘quiet zones’, and even having office redesigns in order to promote a better environment for employees.

“Companies are aware that their hybrid work strategy is key to retaining and attracting talent”, said Paul Clark, EMEA Managing Director at Poly.

Firms must  have a system “that puts employees first, or risk losing them to competitors”, and the fact so many are redesigning their working spaces “suggests we are about to witness a seismic shift in the role of the office.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.