'Buoyant stock markets' push funds under management growth at Charles Stanley

Revenue swells at wealth management group Charles Stanley, as “buoyant stock markets” increase its funds under management.

In the three months to 30 September, revenue jumped 15.3 per cent to £46m, up from the £39.9m it pulled in in the second quarter of last year.

The wealth manager saw its total funds under management inch 1.1 per cent higher to £27.4bn in the period.

Increases in fee income and commission income also offset a contraction in interest income, the group said in a statement.

The group’s revenue for the first half of the year came in at £91.9m, up 12.1 per cent on last years figure.

It comes as Charles Stanley acquired Raymond James UK Wealth Management for £278.9m last month, after winning shareholder approval.

Chief Executive Officer, Paul Abberley said: “The group continues to display good momentum across all areas, with growth in revenues from all our divisions.”