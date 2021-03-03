Budget: OBR forecasts stronger than expected UK economic recovery

The UK’s economy will have a stronger bounce back from the coronavirus crisis than previously expected with unemployment set to peak at a far lower level, according to new economic forecasts from the government’s Budget watchdog.

Sunak said that the Office for Budget Responsibility now predicts the UK’s GDP will return to pre-crisis levels by the middle of next year – six months earlier than previously expected – and that GDP growth next year will be the highest since 1941.

Unemployment is also expected to peak at 6.5 per cent instead of the 11.9 per cent expected last July, according to the OBR.

The OBR forecasts that the UK economy will grow this year by 4 per cent, by 7.3 per cent in 2022, then 1.7 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent in the last three years of the forecast.

“The OBR now expect the economy to return to its pre-covid level by the middle of next year – six months earlier than they previously thought,” Sunak said.

“That means growth is faster, unemployment lower, wages higher, investment higher, household incomes higher.”

OBR GDP Forecasts (% growth per annum)

Year Forecast (Nov 2020) Outturn / forecast (Mar 2021) 2020 -11.3 -11.3 2021 5.5 4 2022 6.6 7.3 2023 2.3 1.7 2024 1.7 1.6 2025 1.8 1.7

OBR Public Sector Net Borrowing (£bn)