Budget 2021: Government debt interest bill to swell £16bn more than previously expected

The government’s debt interest bill is set to swell by billions over the next year driven by inflation accelerating at a higher print than the fiscal watchdog expected.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revised up its forecasts for the government’s debt interest payments by around £16bn for this year.

For each year of the OBR’s forecast period, debt interest payments have been revised up from the watchdog’s previous forecasts in March.

The interest bill peaks at over £40bn this year. The OBR previously thought the government would have to pay £24.8bn to service its debt.

Swelling borrowing costs will be partly driven by inflation accelerating at a quicker pace than previously expected.

Supply chains have buckled under the weight of a resurgence in demand as countries around the world have emerged from Covid-19 restrictions and are pushing to get their economies back to pre pandemic strength.

However, this red hot demand is rubbing up against constrained supply, causing prices to spike.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons today while delivering his third budget: “Global demand for energy has surged… …at a time when supplies have already been disrupted, putting strain on prices.”

The OBR estimates RPI inflation, the measure that is linked to inflation shielded government debt, will average five per cent next year, a full three percentage points higher than it previously expected.

Each additional percentage on inflation, or interest rates, costs the government around £23bn, the Chancellor said today.