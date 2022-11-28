BT reaches pay agreement with union after months of strikes

Striking workers outside BT tower in London (Credit: @CWUnews)

BT has reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) over pay after months of negotiation.

The union confirmed the news this afternoon, stating that the total package includes pay permanently increasing by £3000 from 1 April, with a further review from 1 September 2023 to “allow for further negotiations to resolve pay, grading and structuring issues”.

This will represent a pay rise ranging from six to 16 per cent for workers of different grades.

The vote is now being put to a vote of the CWU’s BT membership, with the union’s executive urging members to accept the deal.

“I wish to pay tribute to our members for coming out to strike in such serious numbers,” CWU Deputy General Secretary Andy Kerr said.

“Their determination has moved BT into a position where they could no longer ignore the case for a consolidated pay rise – without such unity, the company would have offered a cost-of-living bung at the very best.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “This pay deal would not have happened without the strike action taken by thousands of BT Group workers across this summer.”

BT chief Philip Jansen said: “This award is based on the principles we have followed throughout this difficult period. It gets help to as many of our colleagues as possible; favours our lower paid colleagues; and gives people the security of a built-in, pensionable increase to their pay.”

The CWU also represents workers from Royal Mail, who were taking industrial action this weekend.