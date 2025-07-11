BT powers ahead as UK tech services offer rare growth signal

(Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BT Group has become one of the standout performers of the FTSE 100 this year, with its share price climbing over 34 per cent since January, and hitting a near five-year high.

The telecoms and broadband giant is being closely watched as it ramps up fibre roll-out, explores strategic moves around its Openreach infrastructure arm, and eyes potential acquisitions – all while navigating a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

The firm’s momentum comes as the broader UK economy continues to send mix signals.

April’s 0.3 per cent GDP contraction, despite stronger growth earlier in the year, has reinforced investor concerns over the UK’s post-pandemic trajectory.

Inflation may be nearing the Bank of England’s two per cent target, but interest rates remain high, and capital markets are still in recovery mode.

Tech services stand out in a choppy landscape

Amid these conditions, tech-enabled services – especially those linked to infrastructure and digital delivery – are emerging as a relative bright spot.

The UK’s service sector, which makes up 80 per cent of GDP, has been under pressure, but segments like telecoms, IT, and healthcare services have proved more resilient due to structural rather than cyclical drivers.

BT is one of the several firms benefiting from this shift. In its latest results, the firm told the market it had extended full fibre coverage to 18 million premises, with 6.5 million already connected.

It now plans to reach 25 million by the end of 2026, upping its target by 20 per cent.

Chief executive Allison Kirby said: “The momentum in, and impact of, our full fibre programme is such that we are now raising our build target”, “keeping us comfortably on track to reach 25 million, while maintaining our cash flow guidance”.

The company also highlighted strong cost control and over £900m in annualised savings as key contributors to its improved fee cash flow.

Debt, however, remains a constraint. BT is carrying more than £20bn in debt – nearly double its equity – and with only £6.17bn in annual operating cash flow, future flexibility may be limited unless revenue growth improves.

Tech offers rare growth signal

BT’s performance comes against the backdrop of broader efforts to reposition the UK economy as a tech-driven powerhouse.

The government’s £86bn R&D and innovation package, announced in June, promises to channel £22.5bn annually into sectors including life sciences, AI, clean energy and telecoms infrastructure by the end of the decade.

The programme includes £500m for regional innovation clusters, with local leaders expected to direct investments based on sectoral strengths.

Examples already underway include AI-based transport technology in the West Midlands, and advanced diagnostic systems in Manchester.

This policy shift seems to align with the services BT provides and could open new contract pipelines in fibre, cloud, and public sector IT.

Tensions amid restructuring

There have also been recent rumours of potential structural changes, including a spin-off of Openreach or a possible acquisition of TalkTalk – moves that could prompt a shift in the UK broadband market and affect BT’s valuation.

And BT’s cost-cutting strategy may go further than initially planned, as chief executive Allison Kirkby signalled that advances in artificial intelligence could enable even deeper workforce reductions.

The telecoms giant had already announced plans to cut between 40,000 and 55,000 roles by 2030, but Kirkby said that blueprint “did not reflect the full potential of AI”, suggesting the company could become “even smaller” by the end of the decade.

The remarks come amid a broader restructuring drive aimed at stripping out £3bn in costs, streamlining BT’s global footprint, and sharpening its UK focus.

Kirkby has overseen the spin-off of the group’s international division and the sale of operations in Italy and Ireland.

With London’s capital markets under pressure – AIM listings have halved since 2007 and several high-growth firms have opted for US IPOs – firms like BT are proving that investor appetite still exists for UK based growth stories.