Broken String Biosciences Announces New Leadership to Drive Commercialization of INDUCE-seq® Platform for Gene Editing On- and Off-target Characterization

Broken String Biosciences (“Broken String”), a leader in advancing gene editing safety, today announced the appointment of new leadership to drive the commercialization of its INDUCE-seq® platform, now available to cell and gene therapy developers worldwide.

To drive the company’s commercial expansion, Terry Pizzie has been appointed as CEO, bringing extensive experience from leading and scaling global life science businesses. Mr. Pizzie has previously held leadership positions, including CEO of Horizon Discovery and Astrea Bioseparations, where he guided both companies through successful growth and exits, as well as senior roles at Pacific Biosciences, GE Healthcare, Applied Biosystems, and Genetix. His appointment marks a significant milestone as Broken String transitions from a pioneering technology developer to a fully commercial organization.

The company’s next stage of growth is focused on scaling access to INDUCE-seq®, a proprietary platform that directly maps DNA double-strand breaks to measure and quantify both on- and off-target editing events from any gene editing therapeutic in any cell type. INDUCE-seq® is a universal, unbiased solution for mapping genome integrity and was developed to provide a faster and more reliable way to quantify such events, which is critical in evaluating the predicted impact of any gene editing therapy.

Co-founder and former CEO, Felix Dobbs, will continue to lead company operations and technology development as Chief Operations Officer. Gabe Longoria joins as Chief Commercial Officer, his significant track record of commercial leadership in Cell & Gene Therapy tools adding further depth to the company’s commercial expertise. Co-founder Professor Simon Reed continues in his role as Chief Scientific Officer.

“Terry’s proven track record in building commercially successful life science businesses makes him the ideal leader to guide Broken String through its next phase,” said Felix Dobbs. “Under his leadership, and with Gabe’s commercial acumen, we are now well positioned to make INDUCE-seq® the gold standard for gene editing off-target assessment, a crucial step in the delivery of safe gene editing therapies to patients.’’

“Gene editing technologies such as CRISPR and base editing are already transforming what’s possible in medicine,” said Terry Pizzie. “INDUCE-seq® gives developers a powerful new way to rapidly and confidently evaluate both the efficacy of on-target editing and the potential impact of off-target effects, helping them design more precise, safer therapies and to advance promising therapies much faster. This is an exciting moment for the company and the industry, and I’m thrilled to lead Broken String as we bring this technology to more customers globally.”

Recent data presented at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa 2025, including work with the Innovative Genomics Institute at UC Berkeley, showcased how INDUCE-seq® accelerates early-stage gene editing therapeutic development by cutting candidate screening timelines from months to days.

About Broken String Biosciences

Broken String Biosciences is advancing more precise, safe, and effective cell and gene therapies through its cutting-edge technology platforms.

The company’s core platform, INDUCE-seq®, was developed as the new gold standard for precise mapping of DNA breaks to measure and quantify on- and off-target genetic edits, crucial for ensuring the efficacy and safety of advanced therapies from discovery through commercialization.

About INDUCE-seq®

Broken String Bioscience’s INDUCE-seq® enables direct, cell-based measurements of on-target and off-target edits directly from a clinically relevant biological system. This ensures therapy developers can characterize safety and efficacy as early as discovery, before committing substantial budgets and time to preclinical or clinical trials.

The technology also allows for off-target assessments tailored to a patient’s specific genotype, enabling developers to bring safety evaluations closer to the patient. This capability supports faster, more targeted treatments, helping to accelerate progress in life-saving therapies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117194626/en/

Contact

Media Contact

brokenstringbio@consortpartners.com

Company Logo