Britishvolt ‘actively working’ on stability amid reports of imminent collapse

The new factory in Blyth was set to produce lithium-ion batteries for use in electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle battery startup Britishvolt is on the verge of collapse, after reportedly running its cash pile dry.

The British firm, backed by London-listed mining giant Glencore, could enter administration as soon as Monday, the Financial Times first reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, which has been developing a £3.8bn gigafactory in north-east England, has been in emergency fundraising talks for several weeks.

Britishvolt was reportedly trying to raise £200m or to sell the company outright, having undergone talks with India’s Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover.

A Britishvolt spokesperson said: “We are aware of market speculation. We are actively working on several potential scenarios that offer the required stability. We have no further comment at this time.”

In August, the startup’s co-founder warned that it would not deliver any products from its £3.8bn gigafactory for another three years.

The gigafactory, which began construction last summer, had initially been anticipated to start battery production in late 2023.

“The main facility will be delayed slightly into mid-2025,” former CEO Orral Nadjari told the Financial Times at the time. “It does go hand-in-hand with the fact that we have inflation, we have recession, and we have geopolitical uncertainties.”