British tech firm Nanoco considers further Samsung lawsuits in UK and China

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Manchester-based Nanoco is considering further lawsuits in the UK and China as the battle with electronics giant Samsung continues to heat up.

The London-listed firm argues that Samsung used its quantum dot technology in its QLED TV without Nanoco’s permission, claiming an infringement of copyright.

US regulator the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled in favour of Nanoco earlier this year, allowing the tech firm to move ahead with a David and Goliath style trial in Texas.

In court papers, Samsung “denies committing any acts of infringement at any time”.

Nanoco, which is valued around £100m, also recently launched proceedings for an injunction in Germany, calling for the South Korean firm’s best-selling TV not to be sold, The Daily Mail reported.

The paper said that Nanoco is now doing due diligence on whether it can launch cases in the UK and China.

Chief executive Brian Tenner said: “We successfully established the validity of our patents in the US, Samsung’s largest market, so it makes sense we’d be actively exploring options in other territories.”

If Nanoco were to win the case, proving an infringement from Samsung, City sources reckon it could receive as much as $500m in damages.

The Texas showdown between the two companies is due to take place later this month.

Samsung and Nanoco were not immediately available for further comment.