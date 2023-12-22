British car industry reports best month since 2020 despite Brexit headwinds

British car production got back to its best in November, reporting its best month of growth since 2020 despite Brexit, according to the latest industry figures.

Some 91,000 cars rolled out of factory gates across the month, a 14.8 per cent year-on-year increase, as supply chain challenges moved firmly into the rear-view mirror, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said.

Production in both home and overseas markets increased by 13.4 and 15.2 per cent respectively. Exports to the EU, China and Turkey drove growth, with Europe receiving nearly two-thirds of all shipments.

UK production of electric and hybrid vehicles continued an upward trajectory, totalling 35,169 in November and representing nearly 40 per cent of the total manufacturing output. Since January, British car factories have turned out a record 322,577 of the greneer vehicles, up nearly half year-on-year, the trade body said.

It comes amid talks to ratify proposed changes to the UK and Europe’s post-Brexit trading arrangements, to avoid expensive tariffs coming into force in the new year.

The European Commission suggested a delay to the so-called Rules of Origin laws in early December, which would add a 10 per cent fee on electric vehicles (EVs) traded between the UK and Europe, should 45 per cent of their parts not be sourced from the continent.

The body’s proposal is likely to be approved before January and would delay tariffs until 2027.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “UK car production is firmly back on track following the tough Covid years and resulting supply chain challenges.”

“With significant investment now committed to UK automotive manufacturing, and production volumes increasing, there is renewed confidence in the sector. The proposed deal on EU-UK Rules of Origin requirements for EVs must be ratified urgently, however, else it will be both the industry and the consumer that pays the cost of delay.”