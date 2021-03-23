The British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa will go ahead this summer despite uncertainty over whether fans will be allowed to attend.

Alternative arrangements, such as postponing the tour or playing the series in the UK or Australia, have been considered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Lions officials have decided to stick to the original plan, sources confirmed to City A.M.

An announcement is due later this afternoon. Lions media personnel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Women’s rugby has just showed it is streets ahead of the men’s game with new competition WXV

Although the Lions’ traditionally travelling army of fans will be unable to follow the team, it is hoped that spectators may be able to attend matches by the time the tour begins in July, the Telegraph reported.

English rugby chiefs have given their conditional backing to the Lions tour taking place.

“If it is possible, the Rugby Football Union is supportive of the Lions tour going ahead in South Africa as planned,” said a spokesperson.

“Ultimately the decision will be made by the Lions Board together with SARU, and the welfare of players will be central to any decision made.”

Despite uncertainty over arrangements for the series, the Lions have continued to sign up commercial partners including London Pride and Chase Distillery in 2021.