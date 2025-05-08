British and Irish Lions launch takes heritage brand into modern age at O2

The British and Irish Lions have followed in Formula 1’s footsteps in hosting launch events in London and it’s dragged a heritage brand into the modern era, writes Will Taylor.

This afternoon, the British and Irish Lions did something they’ve never done before, they turned their usual squad selection into a show. For the first time in their storied history, the unveiling of the 2025 Lions team took place in front of more than 2,000 fans at Indigo in The O2, a venue more accustomed to music royalty than tighthead props. In doing so the Lions achieved much more than an administrative task, and instead maximised a moment of theatre, anticipation, and brand power. And it’s exactly what modern sport needs more of.

The move to turn a traditional announcement into a marquee event mirrors a trend we’ve seen across global sport: the creation of compelling, off-field touchpoints that deepen engagement and expand reach. From the NBA All-Star Weekend to NFL’s College Draft or Scouting Combine and Formula 1’s 75th season launch, F1 75, also at The O2, the world’s leading sporting properties are increasingly realising that the action doesn’t need to be confined to the pitch, field, court or racetrack.

These “extracurricular” moments matter. They don’t just fill gaps in the calendar; they create cultural moments that elevate sport into entertainment, intrigue, and identity. The NFL Draft has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the sport’s early days and is now a tentpole occasion drawing millions of viewers and 24 hours news coverage. It gives fans a chance to connect with the future of their teams, sparks debate across media platforms, and brings the league into the lives of people who might never watch a full game.

British and Irish Lions reimagining rugby

Similarly, Formula 1’s 2025 season launch reimagined how motorsport could reach new audiences. By stepping away from pit lanes and embracing a glamorous, high-production reveal in an iconic arena, F1 made a statement: we’re not just a racing brand – we’re a global entertainment property.

The 2025 British and Irish Lions are keen to play the game too, and in doing so, they’re opening the door for deeper fan and media engagement, new commercial partners, and, crucially, the chance to excite new and existing audiences.

The lesson for brands, leagues and governing bodies is clear, if you want to build lasting relationships with fans, you need to create more than just sporting excellence. You need to create moments, storylines and a sense of occasion. These events don’t dilute the essence of sport, they enrich it. They bring fans closer to the personalities, decisions and drama that make sport compelling.

In an age of fragmented attention and fierce competition for hearts and eyeballs, the winners will be those who think beyond the game. The ones who understand that loyalty is built not just on results, but on emotion, access, and shared experience.

The Lions may be a heritage brand, but with their O2 debut, they’ve shown a forward-thinking flair that others would be wise to follow.

Will Taylor is associate PR director at DawBell