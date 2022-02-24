Britain’s most successful Olympian Jason Kenny retires

Kenny became Britain’s most successful Olympian by winning a seventh gold medal in Tokyo last year

Britain’s most successful Olympian Jason Kenny has retired from track cycling to become a coach.

Kenny, 33, won seven gold medals and two silvers at four Olympic Games during an era of unparalleled dominance for British cyclists.

He is taking up the role of national sprint coach as Team GB prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“A massive part of me would love to continue and try to get to Paris and I’m a little bit sad in a way to not do that,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The opportunity at British Cycling to be a coach might not be there in three years. I thought I’d take it now.

“It’s a step into the unknown. I’ve worked with amazing coaches and I’m trying to unlock my memories of what I remember as a rider and what I liked.”

Kenny defended his keirin title in Tokyo last year to add to team and individual sprint golds from the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

That saw him overtake Chris Hoy’s tally of seven medals, including six golds, and become the most decorated Olympic cyclist ever. Laura Kenny, Jason’s wife, is the joint most successful British female Olympian.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “To win an Olympic medal of any colour is a magnificent achievement, but it’s almost impossible to comprehend the level of talent, dedication and resilience needed to top the podium seven times across four Olympic Games.

“It goes without saying that Jason has made a magnificent contribution to our team, and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to hold on to all of that knowledge and experience as he embarks on his career as a coach.”

Hoy added: “I was really excited to hear that Jason has been appointed as the men’s sprint coach.

“He was a fantastic team-mate and an extraordinary athlete, and I’m looking forward to seeing him translate his experiences over four Olympic Games into supporting the next generation of talented British riders to achieve their best.”