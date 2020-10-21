Brexit: UK-EU trade talks back on after week of sparring

Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU are back on just days after Boris Johnson walked away from negotiations.

A statement from the government said that “we are ready to welcome the EU team to London to resume negotiations later this week”.

The UK will leave the EU single market and customs union on 31 December, with the two sides formerly setting an end of October deadline to reach a deal.

Chief UK negotiator Lord David Frost was due to speak with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier this afternoon, after days of public sparring.

This morning, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier made loud overtures to the UK by indicating he was willing to compromise to get a trade deal in place before 31 December.

“An agreement is possible if we are both ready to work constructively and in a spirit of compromise over the next days, on the basis of legal texts,” he said.

A Number 10 spokesperson said the Prime Minister would “study carefully what was said”.

They added: “We note with interest that the EU’s negotiator, speaking to the European Parliament this morning, has commented in a significant way on the issues behind the current difficulties in our talks.”

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told MPs on Monday that the UK had walked away from negotiations due to the EU’s unwillingness to “intensify” talks and its intransigence on fisheries and state aid policies.

Barnier said on Monday that Brussels was ready to intensify talks and start drawing up legal texts, however Downing Street said it needed to see a willingness from the EU to compromise on fisheries and state aid.

Barnier’s comments today may indicate that Brussels is ready to move its position on these two long standing barriers to a deal.

The EU is demanding that its member states retain the same access they had to UK fishing waters as they did when Britain was a part of the bloc.

Brussels is also asking the UK to sign up to a level playing field of business regulations, which would see the government agree to follow EU rules on state subsidy regulations.

Gove said that neither of these positions were tenable and the UK would not continue negotiations unless the EU moved on these issues.