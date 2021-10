The UK and Ireland took to Twitter last night to trade barbs as Brexit minister David Frost repeated his view that the EU should propose “significant change” to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney wrote: “Real Q: Does UKG (UK Government) actually want an agreed way forward or a further breakdown in relations?”

EU working seriously to resolve practical issues with implementation of Protocol – so UKG creates a new “red line” barrier to progress, that they know EU can’t move on…. are we surprised?

Real Q: Does UKG actually want an agreed way forward or a further breakdown in relations? https://t.co/4MhgEdlxAf — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 9, 2021

That led to an immediate rebuke from Frost: “I prefer not to do negotiations by twitter, but since @simoncoveney has begun the process…”

1. I prefer not to do negotiations by twitter, but since @simoncoveney has begun the process…



…the issue of governance & the CJEU is not new. We set out our concerns three months ago in our 21 July Command Paper.



The problem is that too few people seem to have listened. https://t.co/Y7DDdgu0pC — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 9, 2021