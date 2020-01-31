Brexit Day: What the biggest Leavers and Remainers had to say

As the UK prepares to bring an end to its 47-year membership of the EU tonight at 11pm, here is how some of the major players reacted to Brexit Day today.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

Today Boris Johnson delivers on his General Election campaign promise to ‘Get Brexit Done’

Johnson, who will release a video statement tonight, said: “Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward.

“And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning. This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change.”

Brexit Party founder and leaver-in-chief Nigel Farage:

Nigel Farage will host a Leave Means Leave Brexit Day party in Parliament Square

Farage, one of the Leave campaign’s most distinctive voices, tweeted: “At last the day comes when we break free.

“A massive victory for the people against the establishment.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn:

In a written statement outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said of Brexit Day: “Britain’s place in the world will change. The question is what direction we now take.

“We can build a truly internationalist, diverse and outward-looking Britain. Or we can turn inwards, and trade our principles, rights and standards to secure hastily arranged, one-sided, race-to-the-bottom trade deals with Donald Trump and others.”

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron:

Former PM David Cameron, who called the 2016 referendum which paved the way for the UK’s departure, told Sky News:

“It’s obviously a very big day for our country. I always accepted the referendum result and knew this day would come. we can make a success of the choice that we make and I’m sure that’s exactly what we will do.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier:

Speaking to the BBC on Brexit Day, Michel Barnier said: “Today my thoughts go the millions of British citizens who are sad, as we are sad today.”

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar:

Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar said that he hopes the decision “works out for the UK”.

“When I met with Michel Barnier on Monday we were united in our belief that we will begin this new phase determined to secure the best outcome for the European Union and our future.

Boris Johnson meets Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over the Brexit deal last October

“We’ll say goodbye to an old friend embarking on an adventure, their own tryst of destiny.”

He finished: “There will always be a seat for the United Kingdom, at the European table”.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen:

In a joint statement with her counterparts at the European Council and the European Parliament, new commission president von der Leyen said:

“For us, as Presidents of the three main EU institutions, today will inevitably be a day of reflection and mixed emotions – as it will for so many people.”

“We will think of the UK and its people, their creativity, ingenuity, culture, and traditions, that have been a vital part of our Union’s tapestry.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon:

In a speech in Glasgow on Brexit day, SNP leader Sturgeon, who is pushing for a second referendum on Scottish independence, said:

“Tonight, the UK will leave the European Union. That will be a moment of profound sadness for many of us across the UK. And here in Scotland, given that it is happening against the will of the vast majority of us, that sadness will be tinged with anger.

“I want to focus on something much more important. Hope of a different and better future for Scotland. After tonight, that future is only open to us with independence.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan:

Speaking to Sky News, Sadiq Khan said that EU citizens were always welcome in London:

“London has been open to people, to trade and ideas for more than a thousand years, and tomorrow that will still be the same”.

How Twitter reacted to Brexit Day:

As befits so divisive an issue, reaction on social media was mixed. Outspoken Remainer MP David Lammy had this to say:

Steve Baker, the head of the so-called Spartans, a group of Eurosceptic MPs, was more circumspect:

For some members of the public, it’s a day of profound sadness:

