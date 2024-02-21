Brent Hoberman’s Founders Factory hires Second Home entrepreneur as it eyes further expansion

London-based tech accelerator Founders Factory has hired the founder of co-working space Second Home to support its international expansion.

Chairman of Founders Factory Brent Hoberman CBE, who also co-founded Lastminute.com, has recruited entrepreneur Rohan Silva to ramp up its investment in budding tech startups across the world.

To focus on the move, Silva is stepping down from the board of Second Home, which he co-founded in East London in 2014 following a stint as a senior aide to former Prime Minister David Cameron.

London-based Founders Factory has already started its global expansion, with operations in other cities including New York, Berlin and Johannesburg.

Hoberman said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rohan to the team. I saw first hand his entrepreneurial impact in Downing Street – and at Second Home – and I’m thrilled that he’ll be supporting startups and innovation with Founders Factory.”

Founders Factory backs founders, helping them build and fund their startups into high growth companies. It is currently focusing on fintech, climate, health and deep tech.

Rohan Silva said he is “psyched” about the new role at Founders Factory. “I’ll always look back fondly on Second Home in London, Lisbon and Los Angeles, and the way our diverse team worked hard to have a positive social impact,” he said.

Second Home, a workspace aimed at creatives, was recapitalised by Global Asset Capital in 2022 after the pandemic lockdowns seriously damaged co-working space businesses like WeWork.

It gave investor Riaz Valani a majority controlling stake in Second Home, while Silva was no longer a shareholder.

“The pandemic was brutal for a company like Second Home, which is all about bringing people together in physical spaces – but we responded to adversity in a positive and entrepreneurial way, and I’m so proud of the team,” Silva added.