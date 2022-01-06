Tube strike on Central and Victoria lines going ahead tomorrow

A tube strike has been confirmed for tomorrow evening

Union RMT confirmed this morning that a planned tube strike is going ahead tomorrow.

Its members on the Central and Victoria lines will halt work on Friday from 8.30pm until 8am on Saturday. They plan to do the same on Saturday evening, from 8.30pm to Sunday morning 8am.

In fact, as announced late last year, they plan to strike every weekend on the Night Tube from tomorrow through to June in “an on-going fight to prevent the ripping up of staffing arrangements that would wreck the work life balance of drivers,” according to a statement sent to City A.M. this morning.

The union said the strike may be extended to other lines and will consider broadening the action “if London Underground fail to respond.”

Strike action has been carried out since the Night Tube was restarted during the last weekend in November after being suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.