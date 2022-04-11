Roads reopen in heart of the City after ‘suspicious vehicle’ leads to police cordon

A City of London Police car (Wikipeida/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0))

A number of streets in the heart of the City have been reopened by police after being cornered off due to a “suspicious vehicle”.

The City of London Police said its “cordon in place around Nicholas Lane affecting the following roads: Gracechurch Street, Fenchurch Street, Lombard Street, King William Street” had been removed.

After telling people to avoid the area because officers were investigating “a suspicious vehicle”, it later announced they had concluded, and the cordon had been removed.

All roads have now reopened.



Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/KOFFu4auQI — City of London Police (@CityPolice) April 11, 2022

Read more Financials drive London lower as Paris boosted by Macron-Le Pen face off