Prince Andrew strikes deal with Virginia Giuffre in US civil sex case: Duke of York to make ‘donation’

The Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.

A document submitted to a US court said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).”

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.” court documents

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

The Annex to the letter from BSF (Boies, Schiller, Flexner) to the United States District Court showing that the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in their court case. Issue date: Tuesday February 15, 2022.

Giuffre brought her case against the duke in New York, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in 2001, when she was 17.

Prince Andrew, 61, has consistently denied all allegations against him, and his lawyers had previously said he is ready to go before a jury to fight the claim. He is not facing any legal action in the UK.

Second document

A second document, a letter addressed to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the case, said: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.”

It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the case” within 30 days.

The letter, signed by Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies, concludes: “We appreciate the time and effort the court has devoted to this matter.”

The letter From BSF (Boies, Schiller, Flexner) to the United States District Court showing that the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in their court case. Issue date: Tuesday February 15, 2022.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout file photo showing the Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. Issue date: Tuesday February 15, 2022.

No further details

Representatives for the Duke of York said he would not be expanding beyond the statement filed in court.

When asked for comment, Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies said: “I believe this event speaks for itself.”