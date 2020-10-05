Breaking: Now President Trump's Press Secretary tests positive for Covid-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this afternoon tweeted that she had become the latest of President Trump’s inner circle to test positive for Covid-19.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” she wrote.

She confirmed that no reporters are considered to be close contacts and said she “will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.

Read more: Trump could be discharged Monday despite drop in oxygen levels

US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, his campaign chief Bill Stepien, as well as White House aides Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks have all received positive tests for Covid-19.

The President himself received criticism for a ‘drive-by’ walkabout over the weekend near the Walter Reed Medical Centre where he is receiving treatment.

A decision on his discharge is expected late on Monday evening.