New Covid variant discovered in northern France

An entirely new Covid-19 mutation has been discovered in the French region of Brittany.

The French Ministry of Health said in a statement the new variant was detected in a cluster of cases in a hospital in the regional town of Lannion.

The Ministry stressed that initial analysis had not shown that the new variant is more contagious or lethal than other mutations. It did not provide any further details.

