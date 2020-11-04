Breaking: MPs vote lockdown into law from midnight tonight

England will enter a month-long lockdown from midnight tonight, after MPs approved the new shutdown.

MPs supported the fresh restrictions by 516 votes to 38 in a House of Commons motion this afternoon.

It means pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will shut from midnight until 2 December.

All people in England will be told to stay at home, unless they are attending school, college, university, essential work or to shop for food.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured MPs he would do his best for retailers to reopen before the essential Christmas trading period, after describing the second national lockdown as a “nightmare” for business.

Johnson warned the country could suffer deaths “on a previous scale” without fresh action, with hospitals set for “extraordinary trouble” next month.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow