All Lloyd’s of London staff at home today as army of 60 climate activists descend on insurer’s iconic City office

Outside Lloyd’s of London City offices this morning

Lloyd’s of London asked all its employees not to come to its offices in the City this morning, the company told City A.M.

Extinction Rebellion have blocked entrances and remain on the roof of the Lloyd’s Building to demand the financial giant stops insuring coal, oil, gas and tar sands that are “fuelling the climate crisis,” as the group put it.

“In the interests of our people’s safety, we have advised Corporation employees and market participants not to come to the building today,” Lloyd’s said in a statement shared with City A.M.

“The market remains open and trading is continuing online using our remote capabilities.”

More than 60 people from Extinction Rebellion have blocked the entrances at Lloyd’s of London headquarters on Lyme St, London, preventing staff from entering the building.

This morning 40 people have blocked every entrance to insurers Lloyds of London (LoL).



Lloyd's of London insures 40% of the world's coal, oil and gas projects #ClimateBreakdown #CEE #ExtinctionRebellion #KeepitintheGround pic.twitter.com/VrHzHDTEqC — Richard Price (@RichNP) April 12, 2022

People used superglue, chains and bike locks, to block over twenty-five entrances to the building. Staff already inside were allowed to exit.

Climbers also scaled the outside of the iconic building and dropped two banners, saying ‘End Fossil Fuels Now’ and ‘Insure Climate Justice’.

Others stuck stickers on the windows that said ‘Stop Insuring Trans Mountain’.

There was also a performance outside from the Dirty Scrubbers, Tea Ladies, CorpRats and Orchestrated Discontent.

"I'm glued onto the floor because I feel it's the only way I can deliver a message that we need to stop fossil fuels." XR blocking Lloyd's of London



Livestream: https://t.co/QYHoDRweu0#ExtinctionRebellion #EndFossilFuels #StopTMX #TellTheTruth #ItsHappeningNow #NonViolence pic.twitter.com/hfBOfkrk0X — XRUK Live (@XRUK_Live) April 12, 2022

Extinction Rebellion is demanding that Lloyd’s of London stop insuring fossil fuels projects, and singled out the Trans Mountain Pipeline extension in Canada, which they believe is being insured through the Lloyd’s marketplace.

