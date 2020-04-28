Breaking: IAG to consult on up to 12,000 redundancies

British Airways owner IAG tonight announced plans to consult on as many as 12,000 redundancies as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on the aviation sector.

“In light of the impact of COVID-19 on current operations and the expectation that the recovery of passenger demand to 2019 levels will take several years, British Airways is formally notifying its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme. The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them,” IAG told stock markets in London and Madrid in a statement Tuesday evening.

