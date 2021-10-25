HSBC online banking down, leaving customers locked out of accounts

HSBC’s online banking has been down for most of the morning, according to reports, which has left customers locked out of their accounts.

Service complaints spiked at around 9:30am this morning, according to DownDetecter, with more than 60 per cent of the complaints regarding HSBC’s online banking.

The issue had largely been resolved by around 11:30am, with reports of the online offering not working dwindling past that time.

It is not the first time UK customers have been hit by online banking outages, which have sometimes been caused by issues with the internet supplier than the bank themselves.

A string of online banking apps, including HSBC, Santander, NatWest and Halifax, all experienced malfunctions in August, which was down to a Sky broadband issue.

The banking app for TSB was also thought to be experiencing an outage, but a spokesperson told City A.M. at the time that the issue was with the internet service provider used by customers.

HSBC has identified the likely root cause in fully recovering the service, but further investigations are underway, a spokesperson told City A.M.