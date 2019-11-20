City Talk
CFA Institute Talk
What is the Vollged Initiative and does it spell the end of fractional reserve banking?
Wednesday 20 November 2019 5:59 pm

Breaking: Duke of York to step back from public duties


Share

Prince Andrew has announced that he will be stepping back from public duties for the “foreseeable future.”

In a statement released this afternoon, the Duke said that “it has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the main organisations and charities that I am proud to support.”

Read more: BT & Inmarsat cut ties with Duke

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” he added.


The Duke also said he continued to ‘unequivocally regret’ his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

“I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

The Duke’s Pitch@Palace initiative has been hit by a number of high-profile withdrawals of support in recent days, with KPMG, Standard Chartered and Inmarsat all revealing they have ceased to sponsor the initiative.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Share





Related articles

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson to step down as an MP

Andy Silvester
Unilever

Unilever chairman to step down with immediate effect

Joe Curtis
BT cut ties with skills company over Prince Andrew patronage

Corporate sponsors review links to Duke of York's Pitch@Palace scheme after disastrous interview

Edward Thicknesse