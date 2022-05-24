Total chaos at Shell’s AGM as 70+ activists bring meeting to complete standstill with CEO fleeing the building

Images are coming in from Shell’s AGM

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden has left the oil major’s annual general meeting, after a battalion of protestors brought the investor meeting to a complete standstill.

A battalion of around 70 environmental protestors entered the main hall of Shell’s London headquarters this morning, whilst chanting “Shell must fall!” as the Anglo-Dutch oil firm launched its AGM.

The protestors, who are calling on Shell to take a stronger stance towards the energy transition, also sang “We Will Stop You” to the tune of Queen’s hit “We Will Rock You”.

Shell Chairman Sir Andrew McKenzie later halted the proceedings for over an hour after asking shareholders to leave the main hall and go to another room whilst the protest continues.

However, the Shell chair later restarted proceedings after refusing to adjourn the annual meeting.

Shell AGM has finally restarted, 2h40m later, with a rather slimmed down audience pic.twitter.com/jdVXusx636 — Tom Wilson (@thomas_m_wilson) May 24, 2022

McKenzie: “We are very keen to have the debate that democratic society would like us to have around many of the issues. Your board will remain and we actually ask you as shareholders to stay with us and online as we seek help to manage this. This is so we can have an opportunity to say our side of what we want to say.”

Shell is seeking approval for its climate transition plans and has filed a motion – Resolution 20 – calling for shareholders to back its plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

However, alongside protestors, it is also facing activist investors such as Follow This which have filed counter-proposals for more stringent climate goals.

Protestors outside the venue accused Shell of ‘lacking heart’ and ‘decency’ and said any shareholders that backed its plans lacked decency.

It is also facing criticism over plans to expand its Jackdaw oil field site, and the prospect of expanding the Cambo oil field.

“Shell must fall”

Numerous activists are accusing Shell’s board and shareholders of “ignoring the United Nations” and “ignoring ordinary people”.

McKenzie is trying to restore order, without success so far.

“I have listened to you very patiently to you now, for half an hour, I apologise to the shareholders for delay,” McKenzie said moments ago. He is suspending the meeting for 20 minutes.

One shareholder is heard shouting: “Shell forever.”

One protester is ASSAULTED by another member of the crowd. This is getting rowdy. These are @Shell_UKLtd’s shareholders! pic.twitter.com/Gp4LQmXBd0 — Mia Watanabe | 渡辺みあ (@MiaHWatanabe) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, dozens of protestors are heard singing “you got blood on your hand, we will stop you” while others are chanting “Shame on Shell, Shell must fall.”

Activists are seen in heated discussions with some shareholders, with one activists now shouting: “We will make it impossible for you to exist, we will make it impossible for you to function.”

Scientists joined the fray with dramatic poses and posters

There are also dozens of protestors outside the building, equally chanting “Shell must fall.”

It seems a lack of security means no action is taken, so far.

Protests outside Shell’s AGM in London this morning #shellagm pic.twitter.com/iCgBySuqJQ — Alex Lawson (@MrAlexLawson) May 24, 2022

Above and below: Protesters are gathering outside the Methodist central hall in London where Shell’s AGM is taking place

More to follow.