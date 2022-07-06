Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant

Shell has announced plans to build Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant in the Netherlands, which will be operational in just three years time.

It is constructing a 200MW electrolyser, named Holland Hydrogen I, in the port of Rotterdam – which will produce up to 60,000kg of renewable hydrogen per day.

The company said it aims to produce hydrogen at the plant using electricity generated by the offshore wind park, Hollandse Kust Noord, which it partly owns.

This will partially decarbonise the facility’s production of energy products like petrol and diesel and jet fuel.

As heavy-duty trucks are coming to market and refuelling networks grow, Shell also hopes renewable hydrogen supply also be directed toward these to help in decarbonising commercial road transport.

The energy giant is aiming to become a net zero greenhouse gas emissions company over the next three decades, and has been boosting low-carbon output as it shifts away from oil and gas.

Anna Mascolo, the executive vice president of Shell’s emerging energy solutions, said: “Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential,”

Shell has separately pledged to spend £25bn on UK energy projects, with 75 per cent directed towards low and zero carbon sources.

It has also faced down activist pressure to make its environmental commitments more stringent, defeating motions from groups such as Follow This – despite widespread disruption at its latest AGM in London from climate protestors.