B&Q reopens all 288 stores after social distancing measures implemented

B&Q has reopened all of its UK stores from today after implementing new social distancing measures.

The DIY retailer said all of its 288 stores were now open following temporary closures when the UK coronavirus lockdown was announced last month.

Hardware shops were included on the government’s list of essential retailers that are allowed to remain open during the coronavirus lockdown.

However the company closed all of its stores on 24 March to put safety measures in place.

B&Q will strictly limit the number of customers in store and enforce two metre distancing rules in queues and within the stores.

It has also installed signage to direct customers through the store and perspex screens at checkouts. Only contactless payments will be taken.

B&Q chief executive Graham Bell said: “Our highest priority is to keep our colleagues safe at work and our customers safe while shopping. In all our stores, we have strict social distancing measures in place.

“Customers are adhering to these, helping us to offer a shopping environment that is safe for everyone, while we help them to look after their homes and gardens, as well as their wellbeing.

“Whether shopping in our stores or online, we continue to ask all our customers to follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines and to shop responsibly only when they need to.”