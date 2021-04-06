BP to hit $35bn net debt target a year early after flurry of disposals

BP expects to reach its $35bn net debt target in the first quarter of 2021, the energy group said on Tuesday.

The forecast follows earlier-than-expected proceeds from disposals and a “very strong quarter”.

The company, which had a debt pile of $39bn at the end of 2020, had previously expected to reduce its debt to $35bn by as late as 2022.

Read more: BP plans UK’s largest hydrogen plant in Teesside

BP plans to start share buybacks once it reaches its debt target, for which it will provide an update during its first quarter results on 27 April.

The London-based firm said it expects sale proceeds in 2021 to be at the top of its current $4bn to $6bn range.

The oil major plunged to a $5.7bn loss last year, its first in a decade, as the pandemic took a heavy toll on oil demand.

Read more: Boris Johnson: Central London’s post-Covid recovery ‘may take a while’