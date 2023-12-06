Bowling operator Ten the latest London target for US private equity

Ten Entertainment

Bowling operator Ten Entertainment Group looks set to be picked up by an American private equity firm in a deal worth close to £300m.

Trive Capital Partners, a Texas based group, has entered into an agreement to buy the London-listed operator – which operates out of 52 sites across the UK – for £287m, a 33 per cent premium on last night’s closing price.

The British bowling group is the latest firm to be taken private, joining Hotel Chocolat which was bought out by Mars in a £534m deal last month.

Sky News’ Mark Kleinman first reported the approach.

US private equity firms have been raiding the London markets over the past year or so due to a combination of underpriced valuations and a still-weak pound.

Adam Bellamy, the chair of TEG, said: “TEG is one of the UK’s largest listed leisure businesses, with a highly capable management team and a strong track record of growing sales and profit. In particular, since reopening after the Covid pandemic, TEG has achieved record results with Group Adjusted PBT of £26.1m delivered in FY22.”

“I am confident that the growth strategy we have in place for the business will continue to deliver for all our stakeholders.”

He added: “However, whilst TEG has performed well in the public markets in comparison with its peers, the Acquisition provides all TEG Shareholders with the opportunity and certainty of an exit which I believe recognises the underlying value in our business.”

The company has 52 sites across the UK.