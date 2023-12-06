Bowling operator Ten the latest London target for US private equity
Bowling operator Ten Entertainment Group looks set to be picked up by an American private equity firm in a deal worth close to £300m.
Trive Capital Partners, a Texas based group, has entered into an agreement to buy the London-listed operator – which operates out of 52 sites across the UK – for £287m, a 33 per cent premium on last night’s closing price.
The British bowling group is the latest firm to be taken private, joining Hotel Chocolat which was bought out by Mars in a £534m deal last month.
Sky News’ Mark Kleinman first reported the approach.
US private equity firms have been raiding the London markets over the past year or so due to a combination of underpriced valuations and a still-weak pound.
Adam Bellamy, the chair of TEG, said: “TEG is one of the UK’s largest listed leisure businesses, with a highly capable management team and a strong track record of growing sales and profit. In particular, since reopening after the Covid pandemic, TEG has achieved record results with Group Adjusted PBT of £26.1m delivered in FY22.”
“I am confident that the growth strategy we have in place for the business will continue to deliver for all our stakeholders.”
He added: “However, whilst TEG has performed well in the public markets in comparison with its peers, the Acquisition provides all TEG Shareholders with the opportunity and certainty of an exit which I believe recognises the underlying value in our business.”
