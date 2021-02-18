Bouygues CEO makes way for 'new generation'

Martin Bouygues is stepping down as CEO of the Bouygues Group, the company confirmed.

The CEO and chairman, the son of the French group’s founder, Francis Bouygues, will be replaced by former deputy CEO Olivier Roussat.

Read more: UK companies ‘more distressed’ than European rivals, Moody’s finds

Bouygues said: “To meet the challenges we face, whether economic, climate-related, social or digital, we wanted to ensure that Bouygues has the most effective governance.”

“The arrival of a new generation of senior executives, acknowledged for their professional skills, trained within the group and perfectly familiar with its culture, is entirely consistent with the tradition at Bouygues,” he added.

The roles of CEO and chairman have been separated, with Bouygues retaining his role as chairman.

Read more: Before the Bell: Europe set for mild recovery, US data in focus

The French conglomerate also welcomed two new deputy CEO’s, Edward Bouygues, who was previously the director of strategy at Bouygues’ telecom branch as well as ex-senior vice president and CFO Pascal Grangé.

Grangé will maintain his role as CFO.