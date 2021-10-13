Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks diagnosed with cancer

Wales and Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin treatment next week.

The 24-year-old Championship player said: “Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.”

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is a group of glands and vessels within the body. It is an uncommon cancer, but curable.

“I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period,” continued Brooks in his statement.

“I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

“I’d also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all of their support and assistance this past week.”

Brooks has 21 caps for Wales and has featured for Bournemouth, who are top of the Championship, nine times this season.

Brooks released the statement on Tuesday through his social media accounts after previously withdrawing from the recent Wales World Cup qualifying squad through illness.

“In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support,” he continued. “It means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.

“I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon.”

Brooks joined AFC Bournemouth in 2018 after three years with fellow Championship outfit Sheffield United, and has made 78 appearances for the Cherries – scoring 14 goals.