Borough Market: New chief takes the helm at London’s oldest food hall

Alistair Maddox will take over from Jane Swift

Borough Market has announced hospitality veteran Alistair Maddox as the iconic site’s new chief executive officer following Jane Swift’s resignation earlier this year.

One of the capital’s best-loved and oldest food markets, Borough Market has grown into a thriving six-day-a-week market, attracting 20 million visitors a year.

The market, which has been in the same place since 1756, is home to TikTok-friendly spots like The Black Pig and Humble Crumble, as well as classic stalls like Richard Haward’s oysters.

“Borough Market is more than just a collection of great food stalls, it’s a vibrant community… I’m honoured to lead a trusted institution that creates a platform for small businesses to thrive and champions sustainability and education,” incoming Borough Market CEO, Alistair Maddox, said.

Maddox has previously served as Director of Brixton Village’s market arcades, and played an “integral part” in the reestablishment of Broadway Market, the team at Borough Market said.

He joins the Market from White City Place, where he worked as client service director of Stanhope’s mixed use office campus in West London.

Nicole Casey will also join as director of operations, describing the site as “unique… I’m excited to continue to honour its rich heritage while also being focused on the future development of Borough Market.”

Casey will lead the day-to-day running of the market, working with over 100 independent traders.

Shane Holland, Borough Market’s chair of trustees, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Alistair and Nicole to Borough Market. This is a strong, values-led team, perfectly placed to guide the Market through our next strategic phase – to develop our position as a cultural and culinary landmark rooted in our charitable purpose.”

Borough Market is run by a charitable trust, with responsibility for its day-to-day operation devolved to a dedicated senior management team. The estate is run by a board of volunteer trustees.