Boris Johnson's condition is 'improving' as he battles coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care in St Thomas’ hospital, but his condition is “improving”, chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in coronavirus fight

Speaking at this afternoon’s press conference, Sunak added that Johnson has “been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with his clinical team”.

The chancellor said that the Prime Minister’s hospitalisation was a reminder “of how indiscriminate this disease is”.

Earlier today Downing Street said that Johnson’s condition was stable and that he was responding to treatment.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

He has not been put on a ventilator and he has not been hooked up to any type of non-invasive respiratory device either.

The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital on Sunday evening after suffering with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

On Monday he was moved to intensive care after his symptoms worsened, prompting an outpouring of support in the UK and around the world.

Read more: Boris Johnson stable after second night in intensive care

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, the first secretary of state, will deputise for Johnson while he recovers from the illness.