Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s convoy was involved in a minor collision outside the Houses of Parliament today following Prime Minister’s Questions.

One of the cars in the convoy was forced to suddenly brake by a protester, meaning the vehicle behind shunted the back of the lead car.

The BBC reported that a dent was visible in Johnson’s Jaguar as the convoy drove off.

Number 10 said the PM was in the Jaguar and that there were no reports of any injuries.

More to follow.