Boris Johnson: We must avoid “Ukraine-fatigue”

Boris Johnson has said we must avoid “Ukraine-fatigue”, as the Prime Minister touches down after his impromptu visit to Kyiv.

The PM visited the war-torn country yesterday in a surprise visit and told reporters at RAF Brize Norton on his arrival back in the UK that we need to show Ukraine that “we are with them for the long haul”

He said there was terrible suffering and warned against the potential “catastrophe” of a Russian victory.

“We’ve got to make it clear that we are supporting the Ukrainians in their ambitions… to expel the Russians, expel Putin’s armies, from everything that he has obtained since February 24, and make sure the Ukrainians are not encouraged to go for a bad peace, something that simply wouldn’t endure”, he said.

The PM added that Britain would be prepared to train Ukrainian troops as the conflict continues, offering clear support against Putin’s advance.

He last visited Kyiv in April, becoming the first G7 leader to do so. Unlike Germany and France in particular, which have been criticised for tepid support, Johnson has been widely praised for political and military backing for the country amid Russia’s brutal invasion.

However, some eyebrows were raised at Johnson’s visit, after he pulled out of a red wall conference in Doncaster, leaving organisers “mystified” at the last-minute change.