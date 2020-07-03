Boris Johnson: UK through the worst of it but 'let's not blow it now'

Boris Johnson has said the UK is through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic but said: “Let’s not blow it now, folks”.

The Prime Minister spoke ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, and urged Brits to “enjoy summer sensibly”. Pubs, bars and restaurants will open their doors for the first time in three months, as well as hairdressers and hotels.

“Tomorrow we come to step three of the plan that I set out on 10 May, that everybody, I think, has understood, or huge numbers of people have understood and followd very carefully and very closely,” the PM told LBC.

“And it’s because people stuck to that plan that we’re now able to carefully and cautiously open up hospitality tomorrow.”

“And my message is really for people to enjoy summer sensibly and make sure that it all works.”

Boris Johnson will give a televised press conference this afternoon ahead of the easing of coronavirus restrictions. He will issue a plea to Brits to behave responsibly tomorrow warning them “we are not out of the woods yet”.

The government has attracted criticism from some for opening the economy back up too quickly, particularly as the latest figures show the UK coronavirus death toll rising above 43,000, one of the hardest-hit countries.

“The success of these businesses, the livelihoods of those who rely on them, and ultimately the economic health of the whole country is dependent on every single one of us acting responsibly. We must not let them down,” Boris Johnson will say this evening.

