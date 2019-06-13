Thursday 13 June 2019 10:37 am
Boris Johnson the overwhelming favourite as Conservative MPs vote in leadership election
Share
Conservative MPs are casting their votes this morning in the first round of voting to replace Theresa May as party leader. Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is the overwhelming favourite in the field of 10 candidates. Tory MPs cast their votes in a room in parliament this morning between 9am and 11am. Candidate with 16 votes or fewer will be eliminated, if all candidates have more than 16 votes, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated.
The second round of voting is on 18 June, with further ballots planned for 19 and 20 June until there are two candidates remaining.
The two candidates will then be voted on by the Tory membership.
Johnson is the overwhelming favourite, with current odds from Ladbrokes giving him odds of 2/5.
Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt is second favourite on 7/1, followed by former leader of the house Andrea Leadsom on 10/1 and secretary of state for international development Rory Stewart on 16/1.
Environment secretary Michael Gove, whose campaign has been hit by revelations he took cocaine before entering politics, is on 20/1.
Home secretary Sajid Javid is on 25/1 and former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab is on 33/1.
Health secretary Matt Hancock and former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey are longshots on 100/1 and former chief whip Mark Harper brings up the rear on 200/1.
Share