Boris Johnson rules out travel ban exemption for family visits

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today ruled out an exemption to travel restrictions for people visiting family abroad, saying there would be only one set of rules for international travel.

During today’s press conference the prime minister was asked whether trips abroad to see family could be exempt from the current travel ban, similar to exceptions made for business travel.

Johnson said the UK had to “do as much as we can to prevent the virus coming back in from abroad and new variants coming in from abroad”.

“So the rules about what people can do to see their families will be governed entirely by the rules that cover travel abroad,” he added.

The prime minister reiterated that international travel is banned under current rules, but said the government would be announcing more on 5 April.

New legislation that came into law today means overseas holidays are now illegal, with Brits facing a £5,000 fine if they attempt to travel abroad without a “reasonable excuse”.

It follows reports that ministers are considering a four-tier traffic light system that could pave the way for travel to resume this summer.

The plans, submitted by Heathrow Airport, include an ‘amber’ three-day quarantine option, the Telegraph reported.

The prime minister today also announced that the UK has inked a deal with Glaxosmithkline to bottle up to 60m doses of the Novavax jab in the north east.

The move marks efforts by the government to build up the country’s manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on vaccine imports.