Boris Johnson prepares to announce new ministers in day two of reshuffle

Boris Johnson will today announce a swathe of ministerial appointments in day two of his reshuffle, with Penny Mordaunt this morning being moved into a new role as trade minister.

Johnson will fill dozens of ministerial roles that sit under the secretary of state in each department, after a dramatic day of changes in the Prime Minister’s top team yesterday.

Dominic Raab was demoted from foreign secretary to justice secretary, with former international trade secretary Liz Truss promoted to the top role.

Raab was also given the title of Deputy Prime Minister, a largely ceremonial role that is rarely appointed by Prime Ministers.

Other big changes saw Michael Gove appointed as housing secretary to replace a sacked Robert Jenrick, while former education secretary Gavin Williamson was replaced by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.

A surprise move saw health minister Nadine Dorries moved to culture and digital secretary, with Oliver Dowden made Tory party chair.

Junior ministers and hopeful backbenchers will be eagerly awaiting new announcements today as Johnson completes his reshuffle.

Mordaunt was moved from a position in the Cabinet Office to minister under new trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Mordaunt, a former cabinet secretary under Theresa May, is taking the place of Chelsea and Fulham MP Greg Hands who has been moved to a ministerial role in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis).

Longtime schools minister Nick Gibb was today sacked after six years in the role, while prominent Brexiteer John Whittingdale was also relieved of his post in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.