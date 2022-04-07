Boris Johnson: ‘Nuclear is coming home as UK will have a new reactor every year’

Today’s strategy will include plans to create a new government body, Great British Nuclear, and a £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund in a bid to build eight new nuclear reactors across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this morning “nuclear is coming home” as a result of the Government’s energy strategy.

In a social media video to promote the plan, which is finally being released on Thursday after repeated delays and Cabinet wrangling, the Prime Minister said: “In the country that was the first to split the atom, the first truly to harness its power to light our homes and drive our factories, we will once again lead the way.

“Nuclear is coming home.

“So instead of a new reactor every decade we will have a new reactor every year.

“For years, governments have dodged the big decisions on energy, but not this one.

“We’ve got the ambition, we’ve got the plan and we are going to bring clean, affordable secure power to the people for generations to come.”

