Boris Johnson ‘getting better’ but remains in intensive care with covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “getting better” a government minister said today, but remains in intensive care suffering from covid-19.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’s hospital in London on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough.

On Monday he was moved to the hospital’s intensive care department after his condition worsened.

He has received oxygen support but is not on a ventilator.

“Things are getting better for him,” culture minister Oliver Dowden told the BBC today. “He’s stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff.”

Yesterday, chancellor Rishi Sunak said Johnson was receiving “excellent care”.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll jumped by 938 yesterday to hit 7,097, the Department of Health said.

The figure marks an increase on the 786 fatalities recorded on Tuesday, as the daily death toll continues to grow ahead of the Easter weekend.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for Johnson while he is in intensive care.

US President Donald Trump yesterday said Johnson appeared to be doing “better” after what he described as a “tough bout”.