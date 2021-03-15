Boris Johnson 'deeply concerned' by footage from Sarah Everard vigil

Boris Johnson has said that he is “deeply concerned” after footage showed women being arrested by police officers at a vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard on Saturday night.

The Prime Minister will today chair a meeting of the crime and justice taskforce to look at what needs to be done to make the streets safer for women.

In a statement, Johnson said that the Met Police had committed to reviewing its actions at Clapham Common on Saturday night, where four women were arrested.

But despite facing calls to resign Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has vowed to stay on in the role, hitting back at critics.

“The death of Sarah Everard must unite us in determination to drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to protect and defend them”, Johnson said.

The disappearance of Everard from Clapham on 3 March has led to an outpouring of grief and anger in London and across the country.

Police elected to forcibly break up Saturday’s vigil, which was attended by thousands. Along with the four arrests, many other people were taken away by police.

The scenes sparked fury on social media, with a picture of vigil attendee and Royal Holloway physics student Patsy Stevenson, 28, being arrested widely circulated.

Meanwhile Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has now been charged with Everard’s murder after her body was found in a woodland in Kent.

